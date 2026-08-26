Wrapped IP Price Today

The live Wrapped IP (WIP) price today is $ 0.210057, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.210057 per WIP.

Wrapped IP currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 627,848, with a circulating supply of 2.99M WIP. During the last 24 hours, WIP traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.73, while the all-time low was $ 0.205333.

In short-term performance, WIP moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.91.

Wrapped IP (WIP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 627.85K$ 627.85K $ 627.85K Volume (24H) $ 1.91$ 1.91 $ 1.91 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 627.85K$ 627.85K $ 627.85K Circulation Supply 2.99M 2.99M 2.99M Total Supply 2,988,934.006572591 2,988,934.006572591 2,988,934.006572591

The current Market Cap of Wrapped IP is $ 627.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.91. The circulating supply of WIP is 2.99M, with a total supply of 2988934.006572591. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 627.85K.