Wrapped HLP (WHLP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.019 $ 1.019 $ 1.019 24H Low $ 1.029 $ 1.029 $ 1.029 24H High 24H Low $ 1.019$ 1.019 $ 1.019 24H High $ 1.029$ 1.029 $ 1.029 All Time High $ 1.048$ 1.048 $ 1.048 Lowest Price $ 0.915753$ 0.915753 $ 0.915753 Price Change (1H) -0.05% Price Change (1D) -0.41% Price Change (7D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) -0.00%

Wrapped HLP (WHLP) real-time price is $1.02. Over the past 24 hours, WHLP traded between a low of $ 1.019 and a high of $ 1.029, showing active market volatility. WHLP's all-time high price is $ 1.048, while its all-time low price is $ 0.915753.

In terms of short-term performance, WHLP has changed by -0.05% over the past hour, -0.41% over 24 hours, and -0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped HLP (WHLP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.05M$ 7.05M $ 7.05M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.05M$ 7.05M $ 7.05M Circulation Supply 6.91M 6.91M 6.91M Total Supply 6,912,670.423358 6,912,670.423358 6,912,670.423358

The current Market Cap of Wrapped HLP is $ 7.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WHLP is 6.91M, with a total supply of 6912670.423358. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.05M.