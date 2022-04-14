Wrapped HLP (WHLP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped HLP (WHLP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wrapped HLP (WHLP) Information Wrapped HyperLiquidity Provider (WHLP), developed by Looping Collective, is a USD-denominated token that automatically deposits into HLP. Initially valued at 1.00 USD per WHLP, its value appreciates over time as HLP rewards accrue. WHLP is a tokenized representation of HyperLiquidity Provider (HLP), that enables holders to earn HLP's yield while retaining full liquidity and DeFi composability on HyperEVM. Official Website: https://www.loopingcollective.org/wrapped-hlp

Wrapped HLP (WHLP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped HLP (WHLP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.44M $ 6.44M $ 6.44M Total Supply: $ 6.41M $ 6.41M $ 6.41M Circulating Supply: $ 6.41M $ 6.41M $ 6.41M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.44M $ 6.44M $ 6.44M All-Time High: $ 1.019 $ 1.019 $ 1.019 All-Time Low: $ 0.915753 $ 0.915753 $ 0.915753 Current Price: $ 1.006 $ 1.006 $ 1.006

Wrapped HLP (WHLP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped HLP (WHLP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WHLP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WHLP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

