Wrapped Gonka Price Today

The live Wrapped Gonka (WGNK) price today is $ 0.126504, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current WGNK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.126504 per WGNK.

Wrapped Gonka currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,980,755, with a circulating supply of 118.42M WGNK. During the last 24 hours, WGNK traded between $ 0.125364 (low) and $ 0.127516 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.282399, while the all-time low was $ 0.109233.

In short-term performance, WGNK moved +0.77% in the last hour and -6.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.89K.

Wrapped Gonka (WGNK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.98M$ 14.98M $ 14.98M Volume (24H) $ 11.89K$ 11.89K $ 11.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.08M$ 55.08M $ 55.08M Circulation Supply 118.42M 118.42M 118.42M Total Supply 435,379,875.8887448 435,379,875.8887448 435,379,875.8887448

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Gonka is $ 14.98M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.89K. The circulating supply of WGNK is 118.42M, with a total supply of 435379875.8887448. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.08M.