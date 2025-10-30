Wrapped Goat Bitcoin (WGBTC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 112,425 24H High $ 113,758 All Time High $ 124,609 Lowest Price $ 104,626 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -1.01% Price Change (7D) +4.41%

Wrapped Goat Bitcoin (WGBTC) real-time price is $112,436. Over the past 24 hours, WGBTC traded between a low of $ 112,425 and a high of $ 113,758, showing active market volatility. WGBTC's all-time high price is $ 124,609, while its all-time low price is $ 104,626.

In terms of short-term performance, WGBTC has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -1.01% over 24 hours, and +4.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Goat Bitcoin (WGBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 378.75K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 378.75K Circulation Supply 3.37 Total Supply 3.368578493912124

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Goat Bitcoin is $ 378.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WGBTC is 3.37, with a total supply of 3.368578493912124. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 378.75K.