Wrapped EGAS Price Today

The live Wrapped EGAS (WEGAS) price today is $ 1.004, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEGAS to USD conversion rate is $ 1.004 per WEGAS.

Wrapped EGAS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,902,870, with a circulating supply of 1.89M WEGAS. During the last 24 hours, WEGAS traded between $ 0.996596 (low) and $ 1.006 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.025, while the all-time low was $ 0.992065.

In short-term performance, WEGAS moved +0.49% in the last hour and +0.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 181.88K.

Wrapped EGAS (WEGAS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.90M$ 1.90M $ 1.90M Volume (24H) $ 181.88K$ 181.88K $ 181.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.90M$ 1.90M $ 1.90M Circulation Supply 1.89M 1.89M 1.89M Total Supply 1,894,939.259923456 1,894,939.259923456 1,894,939.259923456

The current Market Cap of Wrapped EGAS is $ 1.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 181.88K. The circulating supply of WEGAS is 1.89M, with a total supply of 1894939.259923456. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.90M.