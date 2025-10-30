The live World Cat price today is 0.02506234 USD. Track real-time WORLD CAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WORLD CAT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live World Cat price today is 0.02506234 USD. Track real-time WORLD CAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WORLD CAT price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 WORLD CAT to USD Live Price:

$0.02506234
$0.02506234$0.02506234
+1.60%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator.
World Cat (WORLD CAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 06:55:55 (UTC+8)

World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02440436
$ 0.02440436$ 0.02440436
24H Low
$ 0.02532222
$ 0.02532222$ 0.02532222
24H High

$ 0.02440436
$ 0.02440436$ 0.02440436

$ 0.02532222
$ 0.02532222$ 0.02532222

$ 0.09714
$ 0.09714$ 0.09714

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.02%

+1.66%

-6.82%

-6.82%

World Cat (WORLD CAT) real-time price is $0.02506234. Over the past 24 hours, WORLD CAT traded between a low of $ 0.02440436 and a high of $ 0.02532222, showing active market volatility. WORLD CAT's all-time high price is $ 0.09714, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WORLD CAT has changed by -1.02% over the past hour, +1.66% over 24 hours, and -6.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

World Cat (WORLD CAT) Market Information

$ 2.00M
$ 2.00M$ 2.00M

--
----

$ 2.00M
$ 2.00M$ 2.00M

80.00M
80.00M 80.00M

79,999,978.71555756
79,999,978.71555756 79,999,978.71555756

The current Market Cap of World Cat is $ 2.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WORLD CAT is 80.00M, with a total supply of 79999978.71555756. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.00M.

World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of World Cat to USD was $ +0.00040983.
In the past 30 days, the price change of World Cat to USD was $ -0.0131440018.
In the past 60 days, the price change of World Cat to USD was $ -0.0093908061.
In the past 90 days, the price change of World Cat to USD was $ +0.02494090968695596972.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00040983+1.66%
30 Days$ -0.0131440018-52.44%
60 Days$ -0.0093908061-37.46%
90 Days$ +0.02494090968695596972+20,539.28%

What is World Cat (WORLD CAT)

World Cat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will World Cat (WORLD CAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your World Cat (WORLD CAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for World Cat.

Check the World Cat price prediction now!

WORLD CAT to Local Currencies

World Cat (WORLD CAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of World Cat (WORLD CAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WORLD CAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About World Cat (WORLD CAT)

How much is World Cat (WORLD CAT) worth today?
The live WORLD CAT price in USD is 0.02506234 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WORLD CAT to USD price?
The current price of WORLD CAT to USD is $ 0.02506234. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of World Cat?
The market cap for WORLD CAT is $ 2.00M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WORLD CAT?
The circulating supply of WORLD CAT is 80.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WORLD CAT?
WORLD CAT achieved an ATH price of 0.09714 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WORLD CAT?
WORLD CAT saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of WORLD CAT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WORLD CAT is -- USD.
Will WORLD CAT go higher this year?
WORLD CAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WORLD CAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
World Cat (WORLD CAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

