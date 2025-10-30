World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction (USD)

Get World Cat price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much WORLD CAT will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of World Cat % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction World Cat Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, World Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.023710 in 2025. World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, World Cat could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.024896 in 2026. World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of WORLD CAT is $ 0.026141 with a 10.25% growth rate. World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of WORLD CAT is $ 0.027448 with a 15.76% growth rate. World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WORLD CAT in 2029 is $ 0.028820 along with 21.55% growth rate. World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WORLD CAT in 2030 is $ 0.030261 along with 27.63% growth rate. World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of World Cat could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.049292. World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of World Cat could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.080293. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.023710 0.00%

2026 $ 0.024896 5.00%

2027 $ 0.026141 10.25%

2028 $ 0.027448 15.76%

2029 $ 0.028820 21.55%

2030 $ 0.030261 27.63%

2031 $ 0.031774 34.01%

2032 $ 0.033363 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.035031 47.75%

2034 $ 0.036783 55.13%

2035 $ 0.038622 62.89%

2036 $ 0.040553 71.03%

2037 $ 0.042581 79.59%

2038 $ 0.044710 88.56%

2039 $ 0.046945 97.99%

2040 $ 0.049292 107.89% Show More Short Term World Cat Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 0.023710 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.023714 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 0.023733 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.023808 0.41% World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for WORLD CAT on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $0.023710 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for WORLD CAT, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.023714 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for WORLD CAT, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.023733 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for WORLD CAT is $0.023808 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current World Cat Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 1.90M$ 1.90M $ 1.90M Circulation Supply 80.00M 80.00M 80.00M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest WORLD CAT price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, WORLD CAT has a circulating supply of 80.00M and a total market capitalization of $ 1.90M. View Live WORLD CAT Price

World Cat Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on World Cat live price page, the current price of World Cat is 0.023710USD. The circulating supply of World Cat(WORLD CAT) is 80.00M WORLD CAT , giving it a market capitalization of $1,896,858 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -3.71% $ -0.000914 $ 0.025322 $ 0.023530

7 Days -11.64% $ -0.002761 $ 0.051889 $ 0.023571

30 Days -53.54% $ -0.012695 $ 0.051889 $ 0.023571 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, World Cat has shown a price movement of $-0.000914 , reflecting a -3.71% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, World Cat was trading at a high of $0.051889 and a low of $0.023571 . It had witnessed a price change of -11.64% . This recent trend showcases WORLD CAT's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, World Cat has experienced a -53.54% change, reflecting approximately $-0.012695 to its value. This indicates that WORLD CAT could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does World Cat (WORLD CAT) Price Prediction Module Work? The World Cat Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of WORLD CAT based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for World Cat over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of WORLD CAT, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of World Cat. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of WORLD CAT. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of WORLD CAT to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of World Cat.

Why is WORLD CAT Price Prediction Important?

WORLD CAT Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is WORLD CAT worth investing now? According to your predictions, WORLD CAT will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of WORLD CAT next month? According to the World Cat (WORLD CAT) price prediction tool, the forecasted WORLD CAT price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 WORLD CAT cost in 2026? The price of 1 World Cat (WORLD CAT) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, WORLD CAT will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of WORLD CAT in 2027? World Cat (WORLD CAT) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WORLD CAT by 2027. What is the estimated price target of WORLD CAT in 2028? According to your price prediction input, World Cat (WORLD CAT) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of WORLD CAT in 2029? According to your price prediction input, World Cat (WORLD CAT) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 WORLD CAT cost in 2030? The price of 1 World Cat (WORLD CAT) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, WORLD CAT will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the WORLD CAT price prediction for 2040? World Cat (WORLD CAT) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WORLD CAT by 2040. Sign Up Now