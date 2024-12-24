WATCoin Price (WATC)
The live price of WATCoin (WATC) today is 0.0014743 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 73.70M USD. WATC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WATCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 82.63K USD
- WATCoin price change within the day is -3.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 50.04B USD
During today, the price change of WATCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WATCoin to USD was $ +0.0001919271.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WATCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WATCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001919271
|+13.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WATCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.67%
-3.05%
-10.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our project is a TON-chain, Telegram-based tap-to-earn game platform designed to provide users with an easy and engaging way to earn tokens while fostering community interaction. Players can participate by tapping just 60 times, four times a day, making the platform accessible and enjoyable for users of all levels. Built around a Beluga meme theme, the project offers a unique and entertaining utility, ensuring a playful and lighthearted experience. Beyond gaming, the project integrates both digital and real-world benefits. Tokens earned on the platform can be used for exclusive perks in areas such as tourism, hospitality, and even water-based products through our Smart Water initiatives. The project aims to bridge the gap between online and offline experiences, creating a seamless ecosystem where users can enjoy both virtual and tangible rewards. By combining innovation, community interaction, and fun, our project not only redefines the tap-to-earn model but also establishes itself as a lifestyle brand within the TON blockchain ecosystem.
