Our project is a TON-chain, Telegram-based tap-to-earn game platform designed to provide users with an easy and engaging way to earn tokens while fostering community interaction. Players can participate by tapping just 60 times, four times a day, making the platform accessible and enjoyable for users of all levels. Built around a Beluga meme theme, the project offers a unique and entertaining utility, ensuring a playful and lighthearted experience.
Beyond gaming, the project integrates both digital and real-world benefits. Tokens earned on the platform can be used for exclusive perks in areas such as tourism, hospitality, and even water-based products through our Smart Water initiatives. The project aims to bridge the gap between online and offline experiences, creating a seamless ecosystem where users can enjoy both virtual and tangible rewards.
By combining innovation, community interaction, and fun, our project not only redefines the tap-to-earn model but also establishes itself as a lifestyle brand within the TON blockchain ecosystem.
WATCoin (WATC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of WATCoin (WATC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WATC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WATC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
