watch it grow Price Today

The live watch it grow (SEEDCOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEEDCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SEEDCOIN.

watch it grow currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 169,310, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SEEDCOIN. During the last 24 hours, SEEDCOIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00263622, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEEDCOIN moved +0.26% in the last hour and +35.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 50.53K.

watch it grow (SEEDCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 169.31K$ 169.31K $ 169.31K Volume (24H) $ 50.53K$ 50.53K $ 50.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 169.31K$ 169.31K $ 169.31K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of watch it grow is $ 169.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 50.53K. The circulating supply of SEEDCOIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 169.31K.