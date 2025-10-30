What is Wat (WAT)

$WAT is on a mission to take over the meme universe. The time has come for Wat to show his greatness. Rats have always played a part in Matt Furie's life. Owning two Rats one of them being Wat, Rats have been featured in and inspired a lot of Furie's work. In his glorious book debut Niteriders, a nocturnal frog and rat strike out on an epic dirtbike adventure towards the sunrise. According to Furie Rats are really smart—they remind him of small dogs. They know their names, respond to calls, have individual personalities, and are really sweet he would recommend having a pet rat to anyone interested. To honor Matt Furies love for Rats, Wat his pet is now reborn on the blockchain alongside other Furie creations taking inspiration from his early Rat illustrations in Niteriders which Furie quoted were inspired by Wat in a interview in Comicsbeat. No Taxes Forever, No None Sense, LP Tokens Burned & Contract Ownership Renounced

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wat (WAT) How much is Wat (WAT) worth today? The live WAT price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current WAT to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of WAT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Wat? The market cap for WAT is $ 226.16K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of WAT? The circulating supply of WAT is 420.69B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WAT? WAT achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WAT? WAT saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of WAT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WAT is -- USD . Will WAT go higher this year? WAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

