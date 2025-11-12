Wat (WAT) Tokenomics
Wat (WAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wat (WAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wat (WAT) Information
$WAT is on a mission to take over the meme universe. The time has come for Wat to show his greatness.
Rats have always played a part in Matt Furie’s life. Owning two Rats one of them being Wat, Rats have been featured in and inspired a lot of Furie’s work. In his glorious book debut Niteriders, a nocturnal frog and rat strike out on an epic dirtbike adventure towards the sunrise. According to Furie Rats are really smart—they remind him of small dogs. They know their names, respond to calls, have individual personalities, and are really sweet he would recommend having a pet rat to anyone interested. To honor Matt Furies love for Rats, Wat his pet is now reborn on the blockchain alongside other Furie creations taking inspiration from his early Rat illustrations in Niteriders which Furie quoted were inspired by Wat in a interview in Comicsbeat.
No Taxes Forever, No None Sense, LP Tokens Burned & Contract Ownership Renounced
Wat (WAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wat (WAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WAT's tokenomics, explore WAT token's live price!
WAT Price Prediction
Want to know where WAT might be heading? Our WAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for