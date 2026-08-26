VulgarTycoon Price Today

The live VulgarTycoon (VIN) price today is $ 1.017, with a 0.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIN to USD conversion rate is $ 1.017 per VIN.

VulgarTycoon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,913,252, with a circulating supply of 16.62M VIN. During the last 24 hours, VIN traded between $ 1.01 (low) and $ 1.031 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.33, while the all-time low was $ 0.333705.

In short-term performance, VIN moved +0.21% in the last hour and +15.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.70K.

VulgarTycoon (VIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.91M$ 16.91M $ 16.91M Volume (24H) $ 27.70K$ 27.70K $ 27.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.90M$ 16.90M $ 16.90M Circulation Supply 16.62M 16.62M 16.62M Total Supply 16,624,000.0 16,624,000.0 16,624,000.0

The current Market Cap of VulgarTycoon is $ 16.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.70K. The circulating supply of VIN is 16.62M, with a total supply of 16624000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.90M.