Vtrading Price Today

The live Vtrading (VTRADING) price today is $ 0, with a 1.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current VTRADING to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VTRADING.

Vtrading currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 301,952, with a circulating supply of 1.00B VTRADING. During the last 24 hours, VTRADING traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.075753, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VTRADING moved -0.62% in the last hour and -40.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10K.

Vtrading (VTRADING) Market Information

Market Cap $ 301.95K$ 301.95K $ 301.95K Volume (24H) $ 1.10K$ 1.10K $ 1.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 301.95K$ 301.95K $ 301.95K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Vtrading is $ 301.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10K. The circulating supply of VTRADING is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 301.95K.