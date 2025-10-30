Vooz Coin (VOOZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00027715 24H High $ 0.00029187 All Time High $ 0.00131691 Lowest Price $ 0.00025893 Price Change (1H) +2.11% Price Change (1D) +2.19% Price Change (7D) +10.31%

Vooz Coin (VOOZ) real-time price is $0.00028804. Over the past 24 hours, VOOZ traded between a low of $ 0.00027715 and a high of $ 0.00029187, showing active market volatility. VOOZ's all-time high price is $ 0.00131691, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00025893.

In terms of short-term performance, VOOZ has changed by +2.11% over the past hour, +2.19% over 24 hours, and +10.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Vooz Coin (VOOZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 290.50K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 290.50K Circulation Supply 998.41M Total Supply 998,410,184.147502

The current Market Cap of Vooz Coin is $ 290.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VOOZ is 998.41M, with a total supply of 998410184.147502. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 290.50K.