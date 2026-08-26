VICTORY Price Today

The live VICTORY (VICTORY) price today is $ 0, with a 4.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current VICTORY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VICTORY.

VICTORY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,324, with a circulating supply of 119.23M VICTORY. During the last 24 hours, VICTORY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VICTORY moved -0.02% in the last hour and -6.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 642.69.

VICTORY (VICTORY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.32K$ 20.32K $ 20.32K Volume (24H) $ 642.69$ 642.69 $ 642.69 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 85.21K$ 85.21K $ 85.21K Circulation Supply 119.23M 119.23M 119.23M Total Supply 499,912,850.0 499,912,850.0 499,912,850.0

The current Market Cap of VICTORY is $ 20.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 642.69. The circulating supply of VICTORY is 119.23M, with a total supply of 499912850.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.21K.