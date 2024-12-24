Velas Price (VLX)
The live price of Velas (VLX) today is 0.01003382 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.80M USD. VLX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Velas Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 524.96K USD
- Velas price change within the day is +2.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.67B USD
During today, the price change of Velas to USD was $ +0.00026238.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Velas to USD was $ -0.0041479069.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Velas to USD was $ +0.0004300585.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Velas to USD was $ +0.003105149526287588.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00026238
|+2.69%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0041479069
|-41.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004300585
|+4.29%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003105149526287588
|+44.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Velas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+2.69%
-17.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Velas AG, headquartered in Switzerland, is a new AI-operated dPoS (delegated proof of stake) blockchain project and an ecosystem on which one can build AI projects, dApps, smart contracts, etc. It is founded by the CEO of the world’s first and biggest altcoin payment processor platform from 2013 – Coinpayments.net – Alex Alexandrov. Coinpayments created a CPS coin to provide its active merchants and users of 3'000 000 000 a discount token for transactions and fees, and earn staking rewards vaulting their CPS coin. The development of Velas rooted from CPS, as the founders saw an opportunity to create an own proprietary AI enhanced Blockhain and consensus protocol, rather than using a third party solution which still has flaws. Development of Velas started 2 years ago. Coinpayments Coin to Velas coin (VLX) was done via Coinpayments platform on the 4th of July 2019 and will mark the day of Velas independence from original token. This will also launch first Stage described in Technical Paper. The purpose of Velas is to address and fix existing issues and challenges faced by most existing Blockchains, like centralization, 51% attack, nothing at stake problem, scalability, security, high upfront expenses, etc. It does so by using neural networks optimized by artificial intuition to enhance its consensus algorithm."
