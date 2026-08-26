Vektes Price Today

The live Vektes (VEK) price today is $ 0.01062481, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01062481 per VEK.

Vektes currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 107,210, with a circulating supply of 10.09M VEK. During the last 24 hours, VEK traded between $ 0.0106235 (low) and $ 0.0106255 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01349925, while the all-time low was $ 0.01041447.

In short-term performance, VEK moved -- in the last hour and -6.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.96.

Vektes (VEK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 107.21K$ 107.21K $ 107.21K Volume (24H) $ 6.96$ 6.96 $ 6.96 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.62M$ 10.62M $ 10.62M Circulation Supply 10.09M 10.09M 10.09M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Vektes is $ 107.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.96. The circulating supply of VEK is 10.09M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.62M.