Vantum (VANTUM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.72% Price Change (1D) +0.38% Price Change (7D) +8.88% Price Change (7D) +8.88%

Vantum (VANTUM) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, VANTUM traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. VANTUM's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VANTUM has changed by +1.72% over the past hour, +0.38% over 24 hours, and +8.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Vantum (VANTUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.02K$ 7.02K $ 7.02K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.02K$ 7.02K $ 7.02K Circulation Supply 990.76M 990.76M 990.76M Total Supply 990,761,227.195675 990,761,227.195675 990,761,227.195675

The current Market Cap of Vantum is $ 7.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VANTUM is 990.76M, with a total supply of 990761227.195675. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.02K.