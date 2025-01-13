Vanity Price (VNY)
The live price of Vanity (VNY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VNY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vanity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.82 USD
- Vanity price change within the day is +0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Vanity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vanity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vanity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vanity to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.61%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Vanity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.00%
-3.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vanity is a token that is intended to fully revolutionize the current system with boring old wallet addresses. How do Vanity intend to do this? The team is able to generate custom addresses based on your own preference utilizing GPU Hash Calculation Power to get a match with your request. Keep in mind this project requires high calculation power, so in order to make it a stable service, the team has already purchased GPU Servers being able to hold the upcoming requests! Vanity Token was born to take place in the BSC Network, aiming to change repetitive copy-paste meme tokens. The idea of the project is providing a Marketplace for custom addresses based on Vanity Token, which will be the only payment method for the service. The user will generate a Private and a public key, using one of Vanity’s tools (Disconnected from the internet). Now the user needs to keep this private key to themselves, and send us the Public key. This is a key that cannot grant anyone access to your wallet, only the private key is able to do this. Now when the team has the public key, they can generate any custom address you want. The team will send you back the generated hash, and combined with your private key, those can be merged in your desired address, making you the sole holder of the private key as well.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
