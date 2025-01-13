What is Vanity (VNY)

Vanity is a token that is intended to fully revolutionize the current system with boring old wallet addresses. How do Vanity intend to do this? The team is able to generate custom addresses based on your own preference utilizing GPU Hash Calculation Power to get a match with your request. Keep in mind this project requires high calculation power, so in order to make it a stable service, the team has already purchased GPU Servers being able to hold the upcoming requests! Vanity Token was born to take place in the BSC Network, aiming to change repetitive copy-paste meme tokens. The idea of the project is providing a Marketplace for custom addresses based on Vanity Token, which will be the only payment method for the service. The user will generate a Private and a public key, using one of Vanity’s tools (Disconnected from the internet). Now the user needs to keep this private key to themselves, and send us the Public key. This is a key that cannot grant anyone access to your wallet, only the private key is able to do this. Now when the team has the public key, they can generate any custom address you want. The team will send you back the generated hash, and combined with your private key, those can be merged in your desired address, making you the sole holder of the private key as well.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Vanity (VNY) Resource Official Website