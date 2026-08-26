VALOR Price Today

The live VALOR (VALOR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current VALOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VALOR.

VALOR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,966, with a circulating supply of 999.91M VALOR. During the last 24 hours, VALOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01499322, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VALOR moved -0.00% in the last hour and +36.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VALOR (VALOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.97K$ 36.97K $ 36.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.97K$ 36.97K $ 36.97K Circulation Supply 999.91M 999.91M 999.91M Total Supply 999,907,755.960879 999,907,755.960879 999,907,755.960879

The current Market Cap of VALOR is $ 36.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VALOR is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999907755.960879. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.97K.