ValleyDAO (GROW) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.367324 $ 0.367324 $ 0.367324 24H Low $ 0.393892 $ 0.393892 $ 0.393892 24H High 24H Low $ 0.367324$ 0.367324 $ 0.367324 24H High $ 0.393892$ 0.393892 $ 0.393892 All Time High $ 2.42$ 2.42 $ 2.42 Lowest Price $ 0.152417$ 0.152417 $ 0.152417 Price Change (1H) -0.37% Price Change (1D) +0.76% Price Change (7D) +4.42% Price Change (7D) +4.42%

ValleyDAO (GROW) real-time price is $0.378139. Over the past 24 hours, GROW traded between a low of $ 0.367324 and a high of $ 0.393892, showing active market volatility. GROW's all-time high price is $ 2.42, while its all-time low price is $ 0.152417.

In terms of short-term performance, GROW has changed by -0.37% over the past hour, +0.76% over 24 hours, and +4.42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ValleyDAO (GROW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.18M$ 4.18M $ 4.18M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.36M$ 11.36M $ 11.36M Circulation Supply 11.06M 11.06M 11.06M Total Supply 30,050,000.0 30,050,000.0 30,050,000.0

The current Market Cap of ValleyDAO is $ 4.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GROW is 11.06M, with a total supply of 30050000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.36M.