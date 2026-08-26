USCR Price Today

The live USCR (USCR) price today is $ 0.00155148, with a 1.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current USCR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00155148 per USCR.

USCR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,551,276, with a circulating supply of 999.86M USCR. During the last 24 hours, USCR traded between $ 0.00154651 (low) and $ 0.00157421 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.057751, while the all-time low was $ 0.00153623.

In short-term performance, USCR moved +0.00% in the last hour and -11.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 259.28.

USCR (USCR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.55M$ 1.55M $ 1.55M Volume (24H) $ 259.28$ 259.28 $ 259.28 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.55M$ 1.55M $ 1.55M Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,863,789.156132 999,863,789.156132 999,863,789.156132

The current Market Cap of USCR is $ 1.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 259.28. The circulating supply of USCR is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999863789.156132. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.55M.