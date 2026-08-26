UNIVERSE Price Today

The live UNIVERSE (UNIVERSE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current UNIVERSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UNIVERSE.

UNIVERSE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,350,444, with a circulating supply of 4.90B UNIVERSE. During the last 24 hours, UNIVERSE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UNIVERSE moved -0.02% in the last hour and -8.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.60K.

UNIVERSE (UNIVERSE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.35M$ 2.35M $ 2.35M Volume (24H) $ 4.60K$ 4.60K $ 4.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.80M$ 4.80M $ 4.80M Circulation Supply 4.90B 4.90B 4.90B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UNIVERSE is $ 2.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.60K. The circulating supply of UNIVERSE is 4.90B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.80M.