TrustFi Network Price Today

The live TrustFi Network (TFI) price today is $ 0.0024819, with a 2.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current TFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0024819 per TFI.

TrustFi Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 245,087, with a circulating supply of 98.75M TFI. During the last 24 hours, TFI traded between $ 0.0024674 (low) and $ 0.00254084 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.523648, while the all-time low was $ 0.00208477.

In short-term performance, TFI moved +0.10% in the last hour and +13.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 158.20.

TrustFi Network (TFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 245.09K$ 245.09K $ 245.09K Volume (24H) $ 158.20$ 158.20 $ 158.20 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 248.18K$ 248.18K $ 248.18K Circulation Supply 98.75M 98.75M 98.75M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TrustFi Network is $ 245.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 158.20. The circulating supply of TFI is 98.75M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 248.18K.