Trencher Price Today

The live Trencher (TRENCHER) price today is $ 0.00121033, with a 14.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRENCHER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00121033 per TRENCHER.

Trencher currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,210,205, with a circulating supply of 999.90M TRENCHER. During the last 24 hours, TRENCHER traded between $ 0.00101262 (low) and $ 0.00123427 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01056287, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRENCHER moved -0.63% in the last hour and +84.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 128.08K.

Trencher (TRENCHER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Volume (24H) $ 128.08K$ 128.08K $ 128.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,895,238.97 999,895,238.97 999,895,238.97

The current Market Cap of Trencher is $ 1.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 128.08K. The circulating supply of TRENCHER is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999895238.97. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.21M.