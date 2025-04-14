TIMES Price ($TIMES)
The live price of TIMES ($TIMES) today is 0.00112852 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 297.38K USD. $TIMES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TIMES Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TIMES price change within the day is -0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 265.62M USD
During today, the price change of TIMES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TIMES to USD was $ -0.0004185391.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TIMES to USD was $ -0.0006673712.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TIMES to USD was $ -0.01051697686768864.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.94%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004185391
|-37.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006673712
|-59.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01051697686768864
|-90.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of TIMES: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.85%
-0.94%
+1.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Nordic-inspired medieval world of DARKTIMES is dark, gothic, and grim. Threats lurk around every corner, and there is nowhere safe to hide. DARKTIMES is a fast-paced Brawler Royale, played in a PvP survival format. You’ll begin with nothing but the tattered clothes on your back and work your way towards acquiring weapons and armour as you explore the immersive maps. You’ll have a choice of character classes, each with its own skill tree and combat specialties; each different, but just as deadly as the other. Brutal, fast, and unforgiving. Times are changing.
