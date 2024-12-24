THORSwap Price (THOR)
The live price of THORSwap (THOR) today is 0.157078 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 30.69M USD. THOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key THORSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 79.04K USD
- THORSwap price change within the day is +5.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 195.22M USD
Get real-time price updates of the THOR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate THOR price information.
During today, the price change of THORSwap to USD was $ +0.00755885.
In the past 30 days, the price change of THORSwap to USD was $ -0.0276352823.
In the past 60 days, the price change of THORSwap to USD was $ -0.0523857486.
In the past 90 days, the price change of THORSwap to USD was $ -0.1651862677606613.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00755885
|+5.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0276352823
|-17.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0523857486
|-33.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1651862677606613
|-51.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of THORSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.60%
+5.06%
-23.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Swap Layer 1 assets, earn yield and bond nodes on the leading DEX powered by THORChain.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 THOR to AUD
A$0.2513248
|1 THOR to GBP
￡0.12409162
|1 THOR to EUR
€0.15079488
|1 THOR to USD
$0.157078
|1 THOR to MYR
RM0.70528022
|1 THOR to TRY
₺5.53542872
|1 THOR to JPY
¥24.68166614
|1 THOR to RUB
₽15.89943516
|1 THOR to INR
₹13.36576702
|1 THOR to IDR
Rp2,533.51577434
|1 THOR to PHP
₱9.19534612
|1 THOR to EGP
￡E.8.02197346
|1 THOR to BRL
R$0.97231282
|1 THOR to CAD
C$0.22462154
|1 THOR to BDT
৳18.79281192
|1 THOR to NGN
₦243.53058964
|1 THOR to UAH
₴6.60984224
|1 THOR to VES
Bs8.010978
|1 THOR to PKR
Rs43.81533732
|1 THOR to KZT
₸82.02456082
|1 THOR to THB
฿5.38620462
|1 THOR to TWD
NT$5.13487982
|1 THOR to CHF
Fr0.13979942
|1 THOR to HKD
HK$1.22049606
|1 THOR to MAD
.د.م1.58177546