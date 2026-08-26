Theros Price Today

The live Theros (THEROS) price today is $ 0.220374, with a 3.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current THEROS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.220374 per THEROS.

Theros currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,839,386, with a circulating supply of 71.88M THEROS. During the last 24 hours, THEROS traded between $ 0.217851 (low) and $ 0.229313 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.28505, while the all-time low was $ 0.171505.

In short-term performance, THEROS moved +0.30% in the last hour and +24.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.08K.

Theros (THEROS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.84M$ 15.84M $ 15.84M Volume (24H) $ 1.08K$ 1.08K $ 1.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.83M$ 45.83M $ 45.83M Circulation Supply 71.88M 71.88M 71.88M Total Supply 207,977,071.85471 207,977,071.85471 207,977,071.85471

The current Market Cap of Theros is $ 15.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.08K. The circulating supply of THEROS is 71.88M, with a total supply of 207977071.85471. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.83M.