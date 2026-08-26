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The live Theros price today is 0.220374 USD.THEROS market cap is 15,839,386 USD. Track real-time THEROS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Theros price today is 0.220374 USD.THEROS market cap is 15,839,386 USD. Track real-time THEROS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Theros Price (THEROS)

Unlisted

1 THEROS to USD Live Price:

$0.220193
$0.220193$0.220193
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Theros (THEROS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:30:17 (UTC+8)

Theros Price Today

The live Theros (THEROS) price today is $ 0.220374, with a 3.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current THEROS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.220374 per THEROS.

Theros currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,839,386, with a circulating supply of 71.88M THEROS. During the last 24 hours, THEROS traded between $ 0.217851 (low) and $ 0.229313 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.28505, while the all-time low was $ 0.171505.

In short-term performance, THEROS moved +0.30% in the last hour and +24.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.08K.

Theros (THEROS) Market Information

$ 15.84M
$ 15.84M$ 15.84M

$ 1.08K
$ 1.08K$ 1.08K

$ 45.83M
$ 45.83M$ 45.83M

71.88M
71.88M 71.88M

207,977,071.85471
207,977,071.85471 207,977,071.85471

The current Market Cap of Theros is $ 15.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.08K. The circulating supply of THEROS is 71.88M, with a total supply of 207977071.85471. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.83M.

Theros Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.217851
$ 0.217851$ 0.217851
24H Low
$ 0.229313
$ 0.229313$ 0.229313
24H High

$ 0.217851
$ 0.217851$ 0.217851

$ 0.229313
$ 0.229313$ 0.229313

$ 0.28505
$ 0.28505$ 0.28505

$ 0.171505
$ 0.171505$ 0.171505

+0.30%

-3.78%

+24.62%

+24.62%

Price Prediction for Theros

Theros (THEROS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of THEROS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Theros (THEROS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Theros could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Theros will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for THEROS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Theros Price Prediction.

What is Theros (THEROS)

THEROS is a meme token on the Solana blockchain, launched in November 2025. The project provides an entertainment and educational platform centered on gamified interactions related to trading concepts, without offering financial advice or investment features.

The token has a fixed total supply of 210,000,000 THEROS, with all tokens minted at launch and the mint authority permanently revoked, preventing any further issuance. Tokens are distributed through on-chain mechanisms tied to community participation.

The core feature is the Daily 4(X) Challenge, an on-chain event that runs four times per day, every six hours. Participants engage with multiple-choice trivia questions generated from public market data, covering topics such as technical indicators for currency pairs. Rewards are allocated based on participation, correct answers, and random selection, with distributions handled autonomously by smart contracts. A portion of potential rewards is burned, applying deflationary pressure to the circulating supply depending on activity levels.

Additional elements include real-time event tracking and automated notifications via official community channels on Telegram. Leaderboards track participant achievements across tiers based on accumulated tokens.

The project supports community engagement through these gamified activities, allowing users to explore trading principles and blockchain mechanics in a non-speculative environment. Operations rely on transparent, on-chain processes executed by smart contracts on Solana.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Theros (THEROS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana EcosystemSolana Meme

About Theros

What is the current market price of THEROS?

It's currently valued at $0.220374, reflecting a price movement of -3.78% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Theros have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, THEROS shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for THEROS?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of THEROS. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Theros?

It has traded between $0.217851 and $0.229313, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of THEROS on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated THEROS is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Theros

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:30:17 (UTC+8)

Theros (THEROS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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