What is the current price of The Runner?

The Runner is trading at $, experiencing a price movement of -23.68% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of The Runner is $, while the ATL is $. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SAMBA today?

The market capitalization sits at $20581, placing the asset at rank #7246 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is The Runner's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SAMBA.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999686845.493927 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does The Runner fall under?

The Runner is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SAMBA's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SAMBA to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.