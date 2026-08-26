The Patriots Price Today

The live The Patriots (PATRIOTS) price today is $ 0, with a 38.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current PATRIOTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PATRIOTS.

The Patriots currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 104,630, with a circulating supply of 749.98M PATRIOTS. During the last 24 hours, PATRIOTS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PATRIOTS moved +0.29% in the last hour and -33.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 92.29K.

The Patriots (PATRIOTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 104.63K$ 104.63K $ 104.63K Volume (24H) $ 92.29K$ 92.29K $ 92.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 139.51K$ 139.51K $ 139.51K Circulation Supply 749.98M 749.98M 749.98M Total Supply 999,980,239.915357 999,980,239.915357 999,980,239.915357

The current Market Cap of The Patriots is $ 104.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 92.29K. The circulating supply of PATRIOTS is 749.98M, with a total supply of 999980239.915357. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 139.51K.