TAPE Price Today

The live TAPE (TAPE) price today is $ 0, with a 14.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TAPE.

TAPE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,083, with a circulating supply of 999.98M TAPE. During the last 24 hours, TAPE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TAPE moved -0.24% in the last hour and +108.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

TAPE (TAPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.08K$ 23.08K $ 23.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.08K$ 23.08K $ 23.08K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,984,056.806729 999,984,056.806729 999,984,056.806729

The current Market Cap of TAPE is $ 23.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TAPE is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999984056.806729. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.08K.