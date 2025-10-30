Sus (SUS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0000172 24H High $ 0.00001785 All Time High $ 0.00493113 Lowest Price $ 0.0000172 Price Change (1H) +0.81% Price Change (1D) +0.83% Price Change (7D) -13.25%

Sus (SUS) real-time price is $0.00001756. Over the past 24 hours, SUS traded between a low of $ 0.0000172 and a high of $ 0.00001785, showing active market volatility. SUS's all-time high price is $ 0.00493113, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000172.

In terms of short-term performance, SUS has changed by +0.81% over the past hour, +0.83% over 24 hours, and -13.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sus (SUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.56K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.56K Circulation Supply 999.66M Total Supply 999,656,220.854412

The current Market Cap of Sus is $ 17.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUS is 999.66M, with a total supply of 999656220.854412. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.56K.