Surplus intelligence Price Today

The live Surplus intelligence (SURPLUS) price today is $ 0, with a 8.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current SURPLUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SURPLUS.

Surplus intelligence currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,066,872, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SURPLUS. During the last 24 hours, SURPLUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SURPLUS moved -0.40% in the last hour and +21.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Surplus intelligence (SURPLUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.07M$ 4.07M $ 4.07M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.07M$ 4.07M $ 4.07M Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Surplus intelligence is $ 4.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SURPLUS is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.07M.