Stride Staked Juno Price (STJUNO)
The live price of Stride Staked Juno (STJUNO) today is 0.405026 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 719.64K USD. STJUNO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stride Staked Juno Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.60 USD
- Stride Staked Juno price change within the day is -0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.78M USD
During today, the price change of Stride Staked Juno to USD was $ -0.0011747726985356.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stride Staked Juno to USD was $ +0.0010740479.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stride Staked Juno to USD was $ +0.8430706105.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stride Staked Juno to USD was $ +0.23132357676234686.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0011747726985356
|-0.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0010740479
|+0.27%
|60 Days
|$ +0.8430706105
|+208.15%
|90 Days
|$ +0.23132357676234686
|+133.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stride Staked Juno: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+7.59%
-0.28%
+34.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Stride Staked JUNO, or stJUNO is a derivative token representative of the native token, JUNO, of Juno Network. Juno Network stands as a permissionless chain designed for Cosmwasm smart contracts and is notable for hosting the largest base of DAOs within the Cosmos ecosystem.This liquid form maintains its value and can be readily employed in DeFi activities with a 33.48% staking reward. stJUNO is integrated on Umee, Osmosis DEX, and cSwap. Stride is a multichain liquid staking zone (appchain) on the Cosmos Blockchain. Stride allows users to stake any IBC-compatible tokens, and receive stTokens in return, which are redeemable for the original token at a 1:1 ratio. By staking their tokens using Stride, users will be able to earn staking rewards, while also retaining liquidity in the form of stTokens, which will allow them to take advantage of Cosmos DeFi and pursue more yields there.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STJUNO to AUD
A$0.6480416
|1 STJUNO to GBP
￡0.31997054
|1 STJUNO to EUR
€0.38882496
|1 STJUNO to USD
$0.405026
|1 STJUNO to MYR
RM1.81856674
|1 STJUNO to TRY
₺14.2569152
|1 STJUNO to JPY
¥63.66198668
|1 STJUNO to RUB
₽40.99673172
|1 STJUNO to INR
₹34.4677126
|1 STJUNO to IDR
Rp6,532.67650478
|1 STJUNO to PHP
₱23.70617178
|1 STJUNO to EGP
￡E.20.68872808
|1 STJUNO to BRL
R$2.50711094
|1 STJUNO to CAD
C$0.57918718
|1 STJUNO to BDT
৳48.45731064
|1 STJUNO to NGN
₦627.94420988
|1 STJUNO to UAH
₴17.04349408
|1 STJUNO to VES
Bs20.656326
|1 STJUNO to PKR
Rs112.97795244
|1 STJUNO to KZT
₸211.50052694
|1 STJUNO to THB
฿13.88024102
|1 STJUNO to TWD
NT$13.24029994
|1 STJUNO to CHF
Fr0.36047314
|1 STJUNO to HKD
HK$3.14705202
|1 STJUNO to MAD
.د.م4.07861182