Strata Senior NUSD Price Today

The live Strata Senior NUSD (SRNUSD) price today is $ 1.04, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SRNUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.04 per SRNUSD.

Strata Senior NUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,401,473, with a circulating supply of 1.35M SRNUSD. During the last 24 hours, SRNUSD traded between $ 1.04 (low) and $ 1.04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.04, while the all-time low was $ 1.004.

In short-term performance, SRNUSD moved -- in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Strata Senior NUSD (SRNUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.40M$ 1.40M $ 1.40M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.40M$ 1.40M $ 1.40M Circulation Supply 1.35M 1.35M 1.35M Total Supply 1,347,230.397195722 1,347,230.397195722 1,347,230.397195722

The current Market Cap of Strata Senior NUSD is $ 1.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of SRNUSD is 1.35M, with a total supply of 1347230.397195722. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.40M.