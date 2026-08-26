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The live Strata Junior USDat price today is 0.469786 USD.JRUSDAT market cap is 1,758,413 USD. Track real-time JRUSDAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Strata Junior USDat price today is 0.469786 USD.JRUSDAT market cap is 1,758,413 USD. Track real-time JRUSDAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Strata Junior USDat Logo

Strata Junior USDat Price (JRUSDAT)

Unlisted

1 JRUSDAT to USD Live Price:

$0.469798
$0.469798$0.469798
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Strata Junior USDat (JRUSDAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:06:45 (UTC+8)

Strata Junior USDat Price Today

The live Strata Junior USDat (JRUSDAT) price today is $ 0.469786, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current JRUSDAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.469786 per JRUSDAT.

Strata Junior USDat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,758,413, with a circulating supply of 3.74M JRUSDAT. During the last 24 hours, JRUSDAT traded between $ 0.469425 (low) and $ 0.479858 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.479858, while the all-time low was $ 0.239072.

In short-term performance, JRUSDAT moved +0.00% in the last hour and +15.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Strata Junior USDat (JRUSDAT) Market Information

$ 1.76M
$ 1.76M$ 1.76M

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 1.76M
$ 1.76M$ 1.76M

3.74M
3.74M 3.74M

3,743,007.892597215
3,743,007.892597215 3,743,007.892597215

The current Market Cap of Strata Junior USDat is $ 1.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of JRUSDAT is 3.74M, with a total supply of 3743007.892597215. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.76M.

Strata Junior USDat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.469425
$ 0.469425$ 0.469425
24H Low
$ 0.479858
$ 0.479858$ 0.479858
24H High

$ 0.469425
$ 0.469425$ 0.469425

$ 0.479858
$ 0.479858$ 0.479858

$ 0.479858
$ 0.479858$ 0.479858

$ 0.239072
$ 0.239072$ 0.239072

+0.00%

+0.03%

+15.51%

+15.51%

Price Prediction for Strata Junior USDat

Strata Junior USDat (JRUSDAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JRUSDAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Strata Junior USDat (JRUSDAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Strata Junior USDat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Strata Junior USDat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JRUSDAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Strata Junior USDat Price Prediction.

What is Strata Junior USDat (JRUSDAT)

Strata is a general-purpose risk-tranching protocol that brings structured yield products to diverse on-chain and off-chain yield strategies by splitting underlying yield into tokenized Senior and Junior tranches, each tailored to distinct risk–reward profiles. The protocol introduces two liquid and composable tokens built on the underlying yield product, Strata Senior Tranche and Strata Junior Tranche.

Strata Senior Tranche An over-collateralized, yield-bearing synthetic dollar, representing the senior risk tranche in Strata’s structure. It delivers superior risk-adjusted yield by providing protection against underlying strategy and collateral risks, guaranteed minimum yield tied to the benchmark rate, and uncapped upside exposure to the underlying yield.

Strata Junior Tranche A yield-bearing investment product, representing the junior risk tranche in Strata’s structure. It provides leveraged upside to the underlying yield while simultaneously functioning as a liquid insurance pool for the senior tranche. By absorbing excess risk and volatility associated with the underlying yield strategy, junior tranche earns a risk premium from the senior tranche, delivering potentially higher yields for risk-tolerant investors.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Strata Junior USDat (JRUSDAT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemStrata EcosystemSynthetic Asset

About Strata Junior USDat

What is the current market price of JRUSDAT?

It's currently valued at $0.469786, reflecting a price movement of 0.03% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Strata Junior USDat have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, JRUSDAT shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for JRUSDAT?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of JRUSDAT. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Strata Junior USDat?

It has traded between $0.469425 and $0.479858, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of JRUSDAT on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated JRUSDAT is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Strata Junior USDat

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:06:45 (UTC+8)

Strata Junior USDat (JRUSDAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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