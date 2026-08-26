Strata Junior USDat Price Today

The live Strata Junior USDat (JRUSDAT) price today is $ 0.469786, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current JRUSDAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.469786 per JRUSDAT.

Strata Junior USDat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,758,413, with a circulating supply of 3.74M JRUSDAT. During the last 24 hours, JRUSDAT traded between $ 0.469425 (low) and $ 0.479858 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.479858, while the all-time low was $ 0.239072.

In short-term performance, JRUSDAT moved +0.00% in the last hour and +15.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Strata Junior USDat (JRUSDAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.76M$ 1.76M $ 1.76M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.76M$ 1.76M $ 1.76M Circulation Supply 3.74M 3.74M 3.74M Total Supply 3,743,007.892597215 3,743,007.892597215 3,743,007.892597215

The current Market Cap of Strata Junior USDat is $ 1.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of JRUSDAT is 3.74M, with a total supply of 3743007.892597215. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.76M.