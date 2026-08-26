What is today's price of Strata Junior mHYPER (JRMHYPER)?

The live price is $1.041, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.12%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of JRMHYPER are in circulation?

The circulating supply of JRMHYPER is 219427.0867176977, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Strata Junior mHYPER?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of JRMHYPER across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Strata Junior mHYPER today?

The market capitalization stands at $228384, positioning Strata Junior mHYPER at rank #-- worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is JRMHYPER being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Strata Junior mHYPER?

The recent price movement of 0.12% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Synthetic Asset,Ethereum Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin,Yield-Bearing Tokens,Strata Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.