Stick DAO is a community-driven project with a simple but ambitious goal: to help StickMan become one of Neuralink's first patients. Stickman is a 37-year-old man who suffered a tragic car accident 18 years ago that left him with a spinal injury. Neuralink only accepts candidates under 40, which means we have just three years to make this happen. Our DAO was created to fund his journey and to support others with similarly life-changing projects in the future. This initiative is just the beginning. Stick DAO aims to establish a sustainable platform for funding transformative ideas and creating opportunities for those in need. Holding this token means being part of a web3 community that vibes together, shares information, and delivers real, measurable impact.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StickDAO (STICK) How much is StickDAO (STICK) worth today? The live STICK price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current STICK to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of STICK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of StickDAO? The market cap for STICK is $ 462.40K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of STICK? The circulating supply of STICK is 999.87M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STICK? STICK achieved an ATH price of 0.00136253 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STICK? STICK saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of STICK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STICK is -- USD . Will STICK go higher this year? STICK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STICK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

