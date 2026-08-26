Startup Price Today

The live Startup (STARTUP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current STARTUP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STARTUP.

Startup currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 64,478, with a circulating supply of 990.08M STARTUP. During the last 24 hours, STARTUP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04941365, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STARTUP moved -0.39% in the last hour and +31.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Startup (STARTUP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 64.48K$ 64.48K $ 64.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 64.48K$ 64.48K $ 64.48K Circulation Supply 990.08M 990.08M 990.08M Total Supply 990,082,183.2880634 990,082,183.2880634 990,082,183.2880634

The current Market Cap of Startup is $ 64.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STARTUP is 990.08M, with a total supply of 990082183.2880634. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.48K.