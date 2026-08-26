Sports Brackets Price Today

The live Sports Brackets (BRACKETS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRACKETS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BRACKETS.

Sports Brackets currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 176,570, with a circulating supply of 998.61M BRACKETS. During the last 24 hours, BRACKETS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BRACKETS moved -0.05% in the last hour and +6.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.40.

Sports Brackets (BRACKETS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 176.57K$ 176.57K $ 176.57K Volume (24H) $ 15.40$ 15.40 $ 15.40 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 176.57K$ 176.57K $ 176.57K Circulation Supply 998.61M 998.61M 998.61M Total Supply 998,613,597.5848745 998,613,597.5848745 998,613,597.5848745

The current Market Cap of Sports Brackets is $ 176.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.40. The circulating supply of BRACKETS is 998.61M, with a total supply of 998613597.5848745. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 176.57K.