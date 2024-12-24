Spice Price (SPICE)
The live price of Spice (SPICE) today is 0.0128266 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.28M USD. SPICE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Spice Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 28.08K USD
- Spice price change within the day is -7.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
SPICE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Spice to USD was $ -0.001073066871068.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spice to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spice to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spice to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001073066871068
|-7.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Spice: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.03%
-7.72%
-37.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Spice is a vibrant memecoin launched on Osmosis within the Cosmos ecosystem, tailored for the Akash Network community. Embracing decentralization and community-driven innovation, Spice adds flavor to the cosmos space by supporting the akash community. Spice uses Spice lp proceeds to buy and stake Akash and uses the staking revenue to buyback and burn spice to create a flywheel surrounding Akash and Spice.
