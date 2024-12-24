Sora Price (XOR)
The live price of Sora (XOR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 463.95K USD. XOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sora Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 66.12K USD
- Sora price change within the day is -4.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.45T USD
During today, the price change of Sora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sora to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-93.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-98.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sora: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.68%
-4.63%
-68.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sora is a supranational world economic system and decentralized and democratic governance structure. SORA is both a new economic system that decentralizes the concept of a central bank as well as a network in the Polkadot ecosystem that will connect to the Polkadot relay chain and the parachains with built-in tools focused on DeFi. The SORA Network excels at providing tools for decentralized applications that use digital assets, such as atomic token swaps, bridging tokens to other blockchains, and creating programmatic rules involving digital assets. SORA Parliament is the governance system for the SORA Network.
