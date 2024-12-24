SOCKS Price (SOCKS)
The live price of SOCKS (SOCKS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 103.82K USD. SOCKS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SOCKS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 754.17 USD
- SOCKS price change within the day is -1.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.24M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SOCKS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOCKS price information.
During today, the price change of SOCKS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SOCKS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SOCKS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SOCKS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.91%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-49.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-63.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SOCKS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.22%
-1.91%
-39.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Iggy Azalea's Dog meme token
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SOCKS to AUD
A$--
|1 SOCKS to GBP
￡--
|1 SOCKS to EUR
€--
|1 SOCKS to USD
$--
|1 SOCKS to MYR
RM--
|1 SOCKS to TRY
₺--
|1 SOCKS to JPY
¥--
|1 SOCKS to RUB
₽--
|1 SOCKS to INR
₹--
|1 SOCKS to IDR
Rp--
|1 SOCKS to PHP
₱--
|1 SOCKS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SOCKS to BRL
R$--
|1 SOCKS to CAD
C$--
|1 SOCKS to BDT
৳--
|1 SOCKS to NGN
₦--
|1 SOCKS to UAH
₴--
|1 SOCKS to VES
Bs--
|1 SOCKS to PKR
Rs--
|1 SOCKS to KZT
₸--
|1 SOCKS to THB
฿--
|1 SOCKS to TWD
NT$--
|1 SOCKS to CHF
Fr--
|1 SOCKS to HKD
HK$--
|1 SOCKS to MAD
.د.م--