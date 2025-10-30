SKELETON (SKELSUI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00004789 24H High $ 0.00005468 All Time High $ 0.00036699 Lowest Price $ 0.00002377 Price Change (1H) -2.11% Price Change (1D) +0.52% Price Change (7D) -36.59%

SKELETON (SKELSUI) real-time price is $0.00005205. Over the past 24 hours, SKELSUI traded between a low of $ 0.00004789 and a high of $ 0.00005468, showing active market volatility. SKELSUI's all-time high price is $ 0.00036699, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002377.

In terms of short-term performance, SKELSUI has changed by -2.11% over the past hour, +0.52% over 24 hours, and -36.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SKELETON (SKELSUI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.05K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.05K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SKELETON is $ 52.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SKELSUI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.05K.