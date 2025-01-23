SingularityDAO Price (SDAO)
The live price of SingularityDAO (SDAO) today is 0.181626 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.42M USD. SDAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SingularityDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 244.69K USD
- SingularityDAO price change within the day is -5.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 90.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SDAO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SDAO price information.
During today, the price change of SingularityDAO to USD was $ -0.009951034467788.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SingularityDAO to USD was $ -0.0583197271.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SingularityDAO to USD was $ -0.0480892794.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SingularityDAO to USD was $ -0.0731950200657998.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.009951034467788
|-5.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0583197271
|-32.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0480892794
|-26.47%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0731950200657998
|-28.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of SingularityDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.38%
-5.19%
-17.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SDAO to AUD
A$0.28878534
|1 SDAO to GBP
￡0.14711706
|1 SDAO to EUR
€0.17436096
|1 SDAO to USD
$0.181626
|1 SDAO to MYR
RM0.80641944
|1 SDAO to TRY
₺6.4749669
|1 SDAO to JPY
¥28.42265274
|1 SDAO to RUB
₽18.02456424
|1 SDAO to INR
₹15.68885388
|1 SDAO to IDR
Rp2,929.45120278
|1 SDAO to PHP
₱10.64146734
|1 SDAO to EGP
￡E.9.13760406
|1 SDAO to BRL
R$1.07885844
|1 SDAO to CAD
C$0.25972518
|1 SDAO to BDT
৳22.15110696
|1 SDAO to NGN
₦282.90610638
|1 SDAO to UAH
₴7.628292
|1 SDAO to VES
Bs9.98943
|1 SDAO to PKR
Rs50.63369628
|1 SDAO to KZT
₸94.6453086
|1 SDAO to THB
฿6.16257018
|1 SDAO to TWD
NT$5.94461898
|1 SDAO to CHF
Fr0.1634634
|1 SDAO to HKD
HK$1.41305028
|1 SDAO to MAD
.د.م1.81262748