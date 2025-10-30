SimiliScan (SMS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00175279 $ 0.00175279 $ 0.00175279 24H Low $ 0.00185425 $ 0.00185425 $ 0.00185425 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00175279$ 0.00175279 $ 0.00175279 24H High $ 0.00185425$ 0.00185425 $ 0.00185425 All Time High $ 0.00376516$ 0.00376516 $ 0.00376516 Lowest Price $ 0.0011175$ 0.0011175 $ 0.0011175 Price Change (1H) +0.48% Price Change (1D) +3.16% Price Change (7D) -27.21% Price Change (7D) -27.21%

SimiliScan (SMS) real-time price is $0.0018335. Over the past 24 hours, SMS traded between a low of $ 0.00175279 and a high of $ 0.00185425, showing active market volatility. SMS's all-time high price is $ 0.00376516, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0011175.

In terms of short-term performance, SMS has changed by +0.48% over the past hour, +3.16% over 24 hours, and -27.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SimiliScan (SMS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 183.35K$ 183.35K $ 183.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 183.35K$ 183.35K $ 183.35K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SimiliScan is $ 183.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMS is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 183.35K.