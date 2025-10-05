The live Silent Pass price today is 0 USD. Track real-time SP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Silent Pass price today is 0 USD. Track real-time SP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SP price trend easily at MEXC now.

Silent Pass Price (SP)

1 SP to USD Live Price:

--
----
-0.50%1D
Silent Pass (SP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:03:49 (UTC+8)

Silent Pass (SP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-0.55%

+0.43%

+0.43%

Silent Pass (SP) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SP traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SP's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SP has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.55% over 24 hours, and +0.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Silent Pass (SP) Market Information

$ 60.51K
$ 60.51K$ 60.51K

--
----

$ 67.25K
$ 67.25K$ 67.25K

899.81M
899.81M 899.81M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Silent Pass is $ 60.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SP is 899.81M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.25K.

Silent Pass (SP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Silent Pass to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silent Pass to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silent Pass to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silent Pass to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.55%
30 Days$ 0+5.28%
60 Days$ 0+7.52%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Silent Pass (SP)

Silent Pass is a blockchain-based privacy access protocol designed for global users, offering a next-generation VPN experience that requires no accounts, trust, or centralized servers. Utilizing local wallets and on-chain smart contracts, the project enables access verification, identity confirmation, and usage record-keeping, providing users with a censorship-resistant, anonymous, and secure communication channel. Silent Pass supports a variety of access methods, catering to both lightweight Web2 users and deep-engaged Web3 participants: ● New users can download the application and enjoy a 7-day free trial. ● Wallet holders with assets valued at ≥$24.99 in $SP can unlock daily access by checking in. ● Subscription options for monthly or annual services are available through mainstream fiat channels like credit cards, facilitating easy onboarding for traditional users. ● Minting a GENESIS CIRCLE NFT grants permanent VPN access and governance rights. Silent Pass is not just an application; it is a multi-layered privacy network entry protocol that integrates on-chain identity, behavioral incentives, and governance participation, helping users transition from merely "using a VPN" to "participating in the network ecosystem."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Silent Pass (SP) Resource

Official Website

Silent Pass Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Silent Pass (SP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Silent Pass (SP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Silent Pass.

Check the Silent Pass price prediction now!

SP to Local Currencies

Silent Pass (SP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Silent Pass (SP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Silent Pass (SP)

How much is Silent Pass (SP) worth today?
The live SP price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SP to USD price?
The current price of SP to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Silent Pass?
The market cap for SP is $ 60.51K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SP?
The circulating supply of SP is 899.81M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SP?
SP achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SP?
SP saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of SP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SP is -- USD.
Will SP go higher this year?
SP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
