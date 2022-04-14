Silent Pass (SP) Tokenomics
Silent Pass (SP) Information
Silent Pass is a blockchain-based privacy access protocol designed for global users, offering a next-generation VPN experience that requires no accounts, trust, or centralized servers. Utilizing local wallets and on-chain smart contracts, the project enables access verification, identity confirmation, and usage record-keeping, providing users with a censorship-resistant, anonymous, and secure communication channel. Silent Pass supports a variety of access methods, catering to both lightweight Web2 users and deep-engaged Web3 participants: ● New users can download the application and enjoy a 7-day free trial. ● Wallet holders with assets valued at ≥$24.99 in $SP can unlock daily access by checking in. ● Subscription options for monthly or annual services are available through mainstream fiat channels like credit cards, facilitating easy onboarding for traditional users. ● Minting a GENESIS CIRCLE NFT grants permanent VPN access and governance rights. Silent Pass is not just an application; it is a multi-layered privacy network entry protocol that integrates on-chain identity, behavioral incentives, and governance participation, helping users transition from merely "using a VPN" to "participating in the network ecosystem."
Silent Pass (SP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Silent Pass (SP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Silent Pass (SP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Silent Pass (SP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SP's tokenomics, explore SP token's live price!
SP Price Prediction
Want to know where SP might be heading? Our SP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.